Transfer news: Newcastle interested in Ramsey

Published

Newcastle United and Everton are interested in signing Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 30. (Goal), external

New Magpies manager Eddie Howe is targeting Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier, 31, in January. (Express), external

Newcastle could also land France forward Ousmane Dembele, 24, on a free transfer if the winger refuses to sign a new deal with Barcelona. (Express), external

And Barca's stars remain disgruntled with Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, accusing the 29-year-old of downing tools amid rumours of a potential move to St James' Park (Star), external

Newcastle have entered talks with representatives of 26-year-old Bayern Munich and Germany central defender Niklas Sule. (Newcastle World), external

