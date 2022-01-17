Arsenal have made a £50m offer for Fiorentina's striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, with Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira offered as a makeweight. (Metro), external

The Gunners remain interested in a possible January move for Nottingham Forest's on-loan right-back Djed Spence but the Middlesbrough player, is also attracting interest from Italian giants Roma and Inter Milan. (Mirror), external

Arsenal are also keen on signing Youri Tielemans, who has 18 months left on his current Leicester deal. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Juventus want Arsenal's Thomas Partey included in any deal for the Serie A side's Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo, 25. (Sky Sports Italy, via Mail), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column