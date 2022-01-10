'It is really hurting' - Arteta unhappy after FA Cup loss

Arsenal have improved their form in recent weeks so defeat by Nottingham Forest would've been a setback they would not have expected.

They were unlucky against Premier League leaders Manchester City on New Year's Day but failed to show any of the same application at the City Ground.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: "I'm really disappointed with the performance. Not with the attitude but how much purpose we have and what determination we showed.

"It is really hurting. It is a competition that is very related to our history and to get out of it is a big bump."