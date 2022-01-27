Who are the best Premier League players from the rest of the world?

The Premier League is the most exciting and competitive league in the world. It attracts the greatest players from every corner of the globe with its financial muscle and high standard.

The Match of the Day Top 10 podcast will return in the spring but until then Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards need your help in picking the top three best Premier League players from 'the rest of the world'.

And, in today's top 10, there are two former Spurs players and one current player on the list.

Son Heung-min: A footballer who always plays with a smile on his face, Son has been as much a key player for Tottenham in recent years as Harry Kane.

The pair famously developed an almost telepathic understanding last season, combining to form statistically the best partnership in Premier League history as they broke Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton's record of assisting each other for 13 goals.

Son has scored 18 or more goals in every season since 2016-17 for Spurs and the South Korean is undoubtedly one of the best players in the top flight right now.

Brad Friedel: The first and only goalkeeper on this list, the American spent almost two decades in the Premier League, playing for Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Clint Dempsey: He joined Tottenham in 2013, leaving Fulham as their highest Premier League scorer with 50 goals, and while he did scorer a winner against Manchester United at Old Trafford, his best years were certainly while at Fulham.

Have your say on the three best Premier League players from the rest of the world