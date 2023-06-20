Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher expects Trent Alexander-Arnold to play in midfield for going forward after impressive recent performances.

Alexander-Arnold has impressed in midfield for England in recent weeks having played for pockets of time in the role for Liverpool during the 2022-23 campaign.

Carragher told BBC Radio 5 Live that Alexander-Arnold's weakness comes in one-on-one defending, which wouldn't happen if he was in midfield.

He said: "I’ve been very impressed. I think he was the best player in the first game [against Malta]. Obviously Saka gets a hat-trick last night but Trent was heavily involved again.

"I think for England going forward, Gareth Southgate will be looking at the make-up of his midfield. I think right now Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Trent would be that midfield three. Mason Mount could come into the equation when he gets back fit.

"Trent has given them something in the last couple of games. Yes, the opposition is not the type of opposition that England will play next summer when they are trying to win the European Championships. But for England, that's the best position for him. We know Southgate would not put him in at right-back because of the competition there.

"I think it just opens up another discussion in terms of how it affects his Liverpool position. He‘s always played a hybrid role of full-back and central midfield and he has excelled in central midfield.

"It's just whether he stays there now because when you look at him as a player, the one weakness he has at times can be one-on-one defending and switching off at the back post. If he plays in midfield he doesn't have to come into those sorts of situations where he gets exposed.

"I don't think it'll be something for Liverpool next season. Maybe in the future because I don’t think Jurgen Klopp will totally change his whole transfer plans this summer. I think Trent will continue in the hybrid role. Maybe at times play in midfield, maybe stay at full-back. But going forward he will eventually play in midfield."