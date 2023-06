Hibs defender Kyle McClelland will spend next season on loan at League 1 Queen of the South.

The 21-year-old, who has made four first-team Hibs appearances since joining from Rangers a year ago, had a spell on loan with Cove Rangers last season before being recalled in March.

He will now link up with former Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley at Palmerston, where fellow Hibs youngster Murray Johnson is also on a season-long loan.