Former Premier League midfielder doesn't think Mason Mount would be a good fit for Manchester United and believes Erik ten Hag should look at Brighton's Moises Caicedo instead.

The Ecuador international asked to leave Brighton in January, but in March signed a new contract until 2027.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Reo Coker said: "I don’t think Mason Mount fits in at Manchester United, in my opinion.

"For me, the one midfielder that’s available and defines what Manchester United need is Moises Caicedo.

"Caicedo, for me, is the one that fits in what they need in the midfield. He is a way better version of Fred in terms of football intelligence, energy, ability to see danger and be very defensive-minded.

"Caicedo is what Manchester United need more so than a Mason Mount."

