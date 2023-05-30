'Showing at Tynecastle a perfect microcosmof Hibs' season'

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

If Hibs’ season could be encapsulated in a single game, it would be Saturday’s draw with Hearts. Decent, but not quite good enough, wasteful in front of goal, careless when it counted in defence, and hampered by injuries.

The 105 minutes played at Tynecastle was a perfect microcosm of Hibs’ season.

Elie Youan’s fondness for sleeping has been well documented this season, and his lethargy in closing down Hearts’ Yutaro Oda allowed Oda to collect the ball and open the scoring with a low shot, which perhaps David Marshall should have done better with.

Needing a win to leapfrog Hearts, the loss of the goal was a sucker punch for Hibs and they huffed and puffed until Alex Cochrane presented them with a way back into the match, the young defender cleared Chris Cadden rather than the ball on the edge of the box, and referee Don Robertson pointed to the spot.

As we’ve seen many times over the course of the season, that decision was subject to a VAR review, which showed that the infringement had occurred outside the box, and so Hibs’ penalty and Cochrane’s yellow card were both rescinded, with the ref giving Hibs a free-kick and Cochrane a red card as he remedied the decision.

Kevin Nisbet curled the free-kick low into Zander Clark’s goal to level the scores, and Hibs had the prospect of over an hour to play against 10-men as they sought the goal that would see them swap places with their rivals in the league table.

It wasn’t to be for Hibs, however. Forced changes that saw Lewis Miller, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Lewis Stevenson, and Chris Cadden depart showed what little composure and quality that had been evident in the first half diminish with their chances of securing the win. It was all too little, too late from Hibs.

Lee Johnson will have learned – hopefully – that those players brought on, who hadn’t shown enough over the season to trouble a regular starting position, need to be upgraded for Hibs’ to achieve their ambitions next season.

Frustrations boiled over at the full time whistle, reflective of Hibs tendency of having the right amount of fight but using it at the wrong moment, the scrap in the centre circle was probably a fitting way to close out the season.