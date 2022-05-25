Sean Longstaff extends Newcastle stay

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has signed a new three-year contract.

The 24-year-old Academy graduate, the older brother of team-mate Matty, made his debut in August 2018 and is approaching 100 appearances for his boyhood club.

He said: “To sign at your hometown club - especially with the way the club’s going and what the owners are putting in place - is really special for me and my family, and a day I’ll never forget."

Longstaff made 26 appearances in all competitions last season and said he has relished working under Eddie Howe.

He added: “You need to be in the right place to learn and keep improving, and since the first day the new manager’s come in, I’ve loved every second of working with him.

“Being able to work with him every day, and his staff, they always want to help you get better and I think that’s the biggest thing for me. I speak to the manager loads, and he’s assured me that he wants to keep helping me improve."