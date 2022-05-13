Caretaker boss Mike Jackson says the fact Burnley still have a chance to secure Premier League survival is testament to the character and work ethic of the group.

He said: "After the Villa game we spoke about what they have actually done so far. Let’s be honest, when we first came in they were written off but they are still here. They haven't gone away and that’s credit to this group.

"No one can predict what will happen in these three games, you just have to be ready, never give in and fight.

"In situations like this people can start to question you and start to have a go. You’ve just got to remember that you take no notice, you just keep fighting, you just keep going and don’t give into it, keep attacking the next day. That is how I was brought up and that is what I believe in.

"I’ve got faith in all of them and what they’re doing. Get in there and go for it, take your opportunity and take it on."