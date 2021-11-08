Genuine excitement at Howe appointment

Norman Riley, True Faith NUFC fanzine and podcast, external

The announcement of Eddie Howe as Newcastle United manager is one that no doubt will lift and enthuse the majority of the fanbase.

The talk of Unai Emery last week got people buzzing, but among Newcastle fans with whom I engage there was no talk of anyone being disappointed it might be Howe instead. The early reactions on social media and from the collective at True Faith is one of genuine excitement now that his arrival has been made official.

Howe clearly thinks deeply about the game, he comes across as highly intelligent and is dedicated to learning and evolving as a coach and manager. His success at turning Bournemouth into a club that almost went out of the league to one which spent five consecutive seasons in the Premier League is to be admired.

While the last season ended in relegation, this is not something that will unduly concern most Newcastle fans. There were mitigating circumstances, and many will rightly prefer to focus on the fact he took a club that had never played in the top-flight to a ninth-place finish playing attacking, entertaining football before he even reached the age of 40. He developed the talents of Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, Aaron Ramsdale and Nathan Ake among others.

His immediate task is clear – avoid relegation. His previous experience of working with Wilson and Fraser, his ability to harness the talent of players currently in the squad and the opportunity to bring in quality in the transfer window will encourage fans that survival will be achieved. After that, the sky is the limit.

HOWE-AY!