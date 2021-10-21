BBC Sport

Raphinha returns but Phillips to miss out again

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking to the media before the visit of Wolves on Saturday.

Here are the key lines:

  • Winger Raphinha is available to face Wolves after "acclimatising" following the international break;

  • Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford will not be available for the visit of Wolves through injury. Bamford and right-back Luke Ayling will miss two more games;

  • Left-back Junior Firpo may be ready to face Norwich next week. Robin Koch will be out for a further month;

  • Bielsa says after the poor performance at Southampton last time out that "this has been a very sad week" and that "what makes a manger big is how he manages the bad moments, not how good the great moments are. With the big moments, the players are normally exclusively responsible. Bad moments demand management";

  • He added that it was about "convincing" players rather than "ordering" them when form dips and you have to accept that a team will lose games but using the pain of defeat to avoid more: "I find defeat very difficult to tolerate. I try to make the players feel a similar way".

