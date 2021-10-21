Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking to the media before the visit of Wolves on Saturday.

Here are the key lines:

Winger Raphinha is available to face Wolves after "acclimatising" following the international break;

Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford will not be available for the visit of Wolves through injury. Bamford and right-back Luke Ayling will miss two more games;

Left-back Junior Firpo may be ready to face Norwich next week. Robin Koch will be out for a further month;

Bielsa says after the poor performance at Southampton last time out that "this has been a very sad week" and that "what makes a manger big is how he manages the bad moments, not how good the great moments are. With the big moments, the players are normally exclusively responsible. Bad moments demand management";

He added that it was about "convincing" players rather than "ordering" them when form dips and you have to accept that a team will lose games but using the pain of defeat to avoid more: "I find defeat very difficult to tolerate. I try to make the players feel a similar way".

