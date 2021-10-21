Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he thought his Manchester United side "played well" in the first half of their Champions League comeback win over Atalanta.

Former United midfielder Paul Scholes described the same 45 minutes as "a major worry" and a period that would see them rolled over by Liverpool when they meet on Sunday.

Fellow pundit and former United defender Rio Ferdinand praised the "intensity", saying "there is no better game to roll into the weekend".

But, as we have seen before, just when it seems Solskjaer's back is against the wall and his status is becoming weak, he and his players produce a result to release the pressure.

