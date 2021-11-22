Small margins beat Brentford again

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Brentford have stopped the rot with a first point in five games, but they won’t come up against many more generous defences than Newcastle’s as Ivan Toney tried to prove a point against his former club.

Thomas Frank said his side should have won the match, having scored three goals, and while they have lost games when they have dominated, this was a different version of coming away with less than they deserved.

These two teams could yet be pitted against each other in a relegation battle come the end of the season. The Bees are seven points better off with almost a third of the season gone, and have won many new fans.

But Newcastle have steered themselves away from the relegation zone in the past two seasons and are sure to be busy in the January transfer window. Brentford are less experienced and monied. They can make a difference by turning the small margins their way, although that is easier said than done.