Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

Liverpool's victory could not have been any easier against an in-form Arsenal side, who were on a 10-game unbeaten run before this weekend.

It was cagey to begin with. Liverpool dominated possession and were patient with their opportunities.

But once Sadio Mane put them in front, it felt in Liverpool's control - and Diogo Jota's goal had the game beyond them.

Arsenal had to push for an equaliser and that created space for Liverpool to exploit, and they were more clinical in the second half, with Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino extending their tally.

Victory moved Liverpool up to second in the table, four points behind Chelsea, while Arsenal remain behind the chasing pack in fifth.