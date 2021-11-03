Leicester v Spartak Moscow: The key stats

Leicester have never hosted Russian opposition, with their 4-3 win over Spartak on matchday three the first time they have faced a side from the country.

After winning on each of their first four trips to England in European competition, between 1982 and 1995 (beating Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Blackburn), Spartak Moscow are since winless in their past six. Their most recent result in England was a 7-0 defeat by Liverpool in December 2017 – their heaviest European loss.