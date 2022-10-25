'Time for Hammell to give youth a chance?'

J﻿enna Thomson, Motherwell fan

With three defeats in a week for Motherwell and the majority of our attacking players injured, the situation is feeling quite bleak.

Celtic ran rings around our players last Wednesday and the performance against Aberdeen was less than desirable.

If the injuries Louis Moult and Joe Efford have picked up prove to be substantial, the board need to back Steven Hammell to get the targets he sets his eyes on during the winter transfer window.

In addition, our defence has been shaky for at least three seasons now, especially on the left-hand side, and if this isn’t addressed it will lead to even more poor goals conceded.

Liam Kelly and Kevin van Veen can only do so much - we can’t rely on them to save the day every game.

Van Veen has been playing the last few games as though he is carrying an injury. Our squad depth has been pummelled recently and it may be the perfect time to introduce the youngsters Hammell has raised from his time with the academy.

Saturday is a big game for Motherwell on the road at second-bottom Dundee United and an opportunity to get things back on track.