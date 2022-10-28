Manchester United have won their past four Premier League matches against West Ham, their best winning run against the Hammers since an eight-game run between 2008 and 2012.

West Ham have lost more away Premier League matches against Manchester United than they have against any other side (21), while the Red Devils have only won more home games against Tottenham (24).

Bruno Fernandes has created more chances than any other Manchester United player in the Premier League this season (28), while only Marcus Rashford (25) has had more shots than the Portuguese (23). However, Fernandes has only faced Chelsea (6) more often without scoring in the Premier League than he has West Ham (5).