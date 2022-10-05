Fiorentina boss backs misfiring Jovic

Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano has issued a vote of confidence in under-fire striker Luka Jovic before his side’s vital Europa Conference contest with Hearts at Tynecastle.

The 24-year-old Serbia striker – who cost Real Madrid 60m euros three years ago - has struggled since arriving on a two-year deal from the Spanish champions in the summer, scoring only once in 11 matches.

"He is only 24 and there is a lot of pressure added to him,” said Italiano.

"He needs confidence and support from his team and the club. He will grow and become better.

“Even a fluke goal will let him grow to where he needs to be. I have great confidence in what he will become."

Fiorentina are at the foot of Group A with one point from two games and Italiano says the Tynecastle trip is a must-win.

"The game against Twente (in the play-off) was very important to win and we won that," he said. "This is the same.”