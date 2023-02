Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: "We deserved the win and could have scored a couple more in the first half.

"We looked more like an Aberdeen team today, which was pleasing.

"The first 20 minutes looked like two teams struggling with condfidnece but as the game wore on, we could see more of what we're trying to do.

"We've got the strikers up and running again and hopefully go from strength to strength."