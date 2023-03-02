Brighton v West Ham: Pick of the stats

Brighton have never lost in 11 previous Premier League meetings with West Ham (W5 D6), both the most they have faced a side without losing and the most West Ham have faced an opponent without winning in the competition.

West Ham have never kept a clean sheet against Brighton in the Premier League (11 games), though they have only failed to score on one of their five visits to the Amex Stadium in the competition.

No team has scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of Premier League matches than Brighton this season (9), while West Ham are the only side yet to score in this timeframe so far.