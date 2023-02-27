Rangers captain James Tavernier admitted that they weren't good enough in Sunday's Viaplay Cup final defeat to Celtic, and said they left themselves too much to do by going 2-0 down.

"First and foremost, we apologise to the fans", he said. "It was an unacceptable performance. The first half wasn't good enough, and we know that.

"We know what to expect, but as a team you have to show up on the day, and I felt like we didn't do that for large parts of the game. We have to look in the mirror and be honest with each other.

"There's still a lot to play for this season, but obviously you don't want to lose to your rivals in a final. We have to move forwards.

"I've had words in there. It was an honest chat, emotions were running high, so we'll chat again in the week. We didn't get close enough, didn't impact our football the way we wanted to, and that gives us a hill to climb.

"It's the first defeat we've had under the gaffer, but when it mattered, we didn't get the result. Rangers have to win every single game - that's the mentality. We'll be trying to win as many games as we can before the end of the season and see where it takes us."