Your Liverpool cult heroes

Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and Divock Origi got the nod.

It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice. Here are some of your selections:

Andrew: Vladimir Smicer is a cult hero. He was not always fit, didn't play as much as he could have/should have, but he became etched in history with his goal vs AC Milan in 2005 and that Tardelli-like celebration.

BP: Big Igor Biscan. In the run up to the 2005 Champions league final he was an absolute legend and stepped up just when needed.

Roger: David Fairclough. ‘Super sub’ or ‘Carrot top'. I was on The Kop when he scored in the last minute to win against Saint-Ettiene on our way to our first European Cup. The heroes of the past are too easily forgotten.