Aston Villa v Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Harry Kane with the accompanying stat: Tottenham have won their past seven Premier League games at Aston Villa, scoring at least two goals each time

  • Following their 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January, Aston Villa are looking to complete their first league double over Spurs since 1995-96.

  • After scoring in their first 20 Premier League games under Unai Emery, Villa have now failed to in their past two. They have not gone three in a row without a league goal since July 2020.

  • Tottenham have conceded 35 away league goals this season, including 19 in their past six. Spurs last let in more on the road in a league campaign in 2000-01 (38).

  • Villa have won their past five Premier League home games, all without conceding. They last won six league matches in a row at Villa Park in February 1993.

  • Spurs' Harry Kane has scored in 23 Premier League matches this season, just one short of the record in a 38-game campaign set by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in 2017-18.

Related Topics