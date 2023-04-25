Tottenham have paid the price for leaving Cristian Stellini in charge as interim manager after Antonio Conte's departure.

That is the view of BBC Radio London's Phil Parry, who was dissecting the situation at Spurs on the latest episode of The Far Post podcast.

Stellini oversaw four games, in which Tottenham won one, drew one, lost two, conceded 11 and scored six.

Parry said: "That brief period of time that Stellini was left in charge has been massively costly.

"They slipped out of the top four and are now six points off it. Manchester United are their nearest rivals but they have two games in hand. They have to beat United and hope that United have slip-ups elsewhere.

"Anfield is not an easy place to go. Arsenal struggled there and Liverpool have lost one game at home all season. They have to play Palace in the next couple of weeks, that isn’t going to be easy. They have six games left and the possibility of finishing top four is really distant now.

"They could drop as far as Europa Conference League again or even lower. Villa are sniffing, Liverpool are on the rise, Brighton are going to want to get something out of this season. The pressure is now on Ryan Mason. It’s been a really costly few games."

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown added: "I think they will rally behind Ryan Mason. Ryan probably knows the squad and he will try and create an atmosphere that’s a lot brighter, bubblier and more together.

"The players will know that hand on heart what they did Sunday needs rectifying with a high-tempo performance with serious amounts of work rate. If they fall short again and it’s a limp performance, it will get a bit aggressive from the stands towards the players."

