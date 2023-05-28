Tottenham manager Ryan Mason, speaking to Match of the Day: "It is the end of a disappointing season. But all we could do was come here, take care of business and win the match. We have done that and shown a lot of character. I am pleased with the win and performance but disappointed with the season.

"The pitch was longer than I've seen in a Premier League game. There was no water on it. We expected that.

"I thought the first goal was outstanding and we had some excellent passages of play. Our front players were outstanding again and to score four away from home was a massive positive.

On failing to achieve European football: "This is Tottenham Hotspur. We expect to be in Europe. The league table doesn't lie. We are there for a reason. It is important over the summer that we understand why we are in this position and come back stronger.

On Harry Kane's future: "Harry [Kane] is a remarkable person, first and foremost. As a player, it speaks for itself. A 30-goal Premier League season is an incredible achievement.

"You are asking the wrong person. For everyone's sake, it is important the club makes the right decisions."

