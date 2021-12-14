'Now that we're here we're not going to give it up'

David Moyes says West Ham are still in the process of building a squad that can be "competitive" as his side prepare to take on Arsenal.

The Hammers are fourth in the Premier League, two points ahead of their London rivals in sixth.

Moyes says a "change in mindset" has played a big part in their shift in status from a mid-table team to a side who are now challenging the traditional top six.

"We've wanted to try and be organised against teams who are good with the ball and used to winning," said Moyes.

"At the moment, we're a little bit ahead of schedule of where we should be, but now we're here we're not going to give it up. We're going to keep pushing and I have to say there's been a lot of good things the players have done.

"There are other teams coming to us now who are making it harder to score against. That's part of becoming a big team - other teams will try hard to stop you."