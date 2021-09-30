Phillips will be a Leeds 'idol forever' - Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa says he is confident Kalvin Phillips will make the right decisions on his future to ensure he is always loved "in the place he is born".

The Leeds midfielder has been linked with a move to rivals Manchester United, but two years ago turned down a move to the Premier League with Aston Villa when the Whites were in the Championship.

“He’s very important to us. I’ve seen conduct in him I rarely see in a player," Bielsa said on Thursday.

"For a player to decline a club from a higher level due to the love of a club he is at is not frequent.

“One day he’ll stop playing for Leeds and the way he does it will convert him to an idol forever. I have a feeling. It's intuition. I'm sure he would only leave if he sees the link to the place he was born remains intact. He will know how to do this."