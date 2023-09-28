"If I score against Tottenham, I'm going to do Madders' celebration. That'll wind him up!"

So says Newcastle forward Callum Wilson, a good friend of James Maddison who he came through the ranks with at Coventry.

Wilson was speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast after watching Bukayo Saka mimic Maddison's signature darts celebration when he scored during the north London derby.

"He's been doing well and I really like to see it," said Wilson. "But Saks is funny - he did Marcus Rashford's celebration when he scored against Man Utd and now he's done Madders.

"It was funny to see. And then he got an assist and I wanted him to do the darts celebration back but he just did the sun.

"If I score, I think I'll do his celebration. It'll wind him up for sure!"

Wilson will not get his chance until Saturday, 9 December when Newcastle travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

