Southampton have completed a season-long loan of West Ham midfielder Flynn Downes.

The 24-year-old said: “The ambition for the club is obviously to get promoted, to get back in the Premier League, and that enticed me a lot.

“Obviously I’ve worked with the gaffer before. Him (Russell Martin), Gilly (Matt Gill, Assistant Manager), Deano (Dean Thornton, Goalkeeping Coach), Ben (Parker, First Team Tactics & Insights Analyst), I’ve worked with them and I know what they’re about.

“Their attention to detail, the way they play, what they demand of us players – it’s just such a good environment to be in, so it’s a no brainer really.”