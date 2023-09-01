'The emotional connection with the club was big factor in me coming back'

James McAtee said his "emotional connection" with Sheffield United was a factor behind his return to the club.

The 20-year-old midfielder is back at Bramall Lane for another loan spell after his impressive time with the club last season.

"I'm excited to be back and I can't wait to get back out onto the pitch," he said.

"It has been very last-minute, I've kept my head down, trained hard at City and waited to see what was happening. I think the emotional connection with the club and the opportunity to play in the Premier League were big factors in me coming back.

"I got a warm welcome last week when I came back with City - thanks to all the fans for that - and it was a great game. I had mixed emotions, it was a special atmosphere, I was telling my mates about the Greasy Chip Butty song."