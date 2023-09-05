Chelsea trending 'towards another season of entirely predictable disaster'

Will Faulks, Chelsea News, external

Anyone who has been critical of the Chelsea ownership's attempts to 'disrupt' modern European football since the takeover 18 months ago is likely to have been accused of not understanding what Todd Boehly and co are trying to do.

They have probably been told to look at the group's success in baseball with the LA Dodgers as evidence that the ownership group is smart on the sporting side as well as on the financial side.

But those defences are ringing more hollow by the week as Chelsea trend towards another season of entirely predictable disaster.

The desperate belief that there must be some grand plan behind the scenes becomes more and more comical with every bad result and mind-bending transfer decision. The mental gymnastics required to justify selling useful squad players for less than they're worth and replacing them with overpriced imports becomes ever more elaborate.

As the squad returns to full fitness, the mystifying business of the past year only comes further into focus.

Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu look set to get 10 starts between them all season, while Andrey Santos will sit on Nottingham Forest's bench. Couldn't Santos have stuck around and just had those starts himself?

The story up front is even scarier - Chelsea paid upwards of £80m for Mykhailo Mudryk, and six months on would struggle to recoup half of that.

It would be a real comfort to believe that there is a coherent plan at work, but increasingly only the most devoted members of the cult of transfers remain convinced.