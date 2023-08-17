Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Manchester City departed Greece with one large cloud on their horizon after a very downbeat Guardiola revealed on Tuesday that the brilliant Belgian Kevin de Bruyne could be out for three or four months if he requires surgery on a "serious" hamstring injury.

City's creative forces were already reduced by the departures of Mahrez and the great match-winner and former captain Ilkay Gundogan. So the removal of De Bruyne from his resources was a problem he could do without.

It is likely he will look outside his squad to solve the immediate problem, with Lucas Paqueta a prime target and Rennes forward Jeremy Doku also touted.

But Guardiola made no attempt to disguise how damaging a lengthy absence for De Bruyne could prove to be.

The midfielder's supply line to the prolific Haaland, creating 11 of his remarkable total of 52 goals last season, was a key factor in the club's success and they will miss his golden touch and creative ability until he returns to fitness.

Guardiola will be looking into how he can compensate for De Bruyne's absence with his usual forensic attention to detail and his track record suggests he will examine every option to ensure City remain the unstoppable force they have become in recent seasons.

This may mean more chances for Cole Palmer - if he stays - as he looked every inch a player ready to move his game on to the next level.

He was at ease and confident in such elite company with his ability to go past players, and deliver the inviting crosses from out wide that have been such a rich source of goals for City - and get on the scoresheet himself.

As City's players conducted a lap of honour and the playing surface at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis was littered with the golden ticker tape of celebration, Palmer wore a satisfied smile of a job well done and deservedly so.

The big question now is: Where will he continue his footballing education?