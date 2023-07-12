Late Grant double earns Hearts win over Fleetwood

Hearts continued their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 friendly win over Scott Brown's Fleetwood Town.

A late double from Jorge Grant sealed the victory at the League One side's training complex, with the first coming from a rebound before the midfielder drilled in a second from the edge of the box.

"It's important you win games and get in good habits," head coach Frankie McAvoy told Hearts TV post-match.

"We controlled the game. We just lacked a bit of cutting edge. Overall, it's pleasing again."