Cody Gakpo is relishing the competition between Liverpool's forward players as they head into the new season.

The 24-year-old joined Liverpool in January from PSV Eindhoven after impressing at the World Cup.

He regularly rotated positions for the Reds last season, making 21 appearances and scoring seven goals.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, the forward said: "I played also as a nine and I played also as an eight, so two different positions, but to be honest I liked it. I just have to develop every day and improve myself in both positions – it is good for me to become a better player.

"I think from nature I am more like an attacking player so will have to say [my favourite position] is up front."

Gakpo will now be one of five players vying for a spot in Klopp's favoured front three alongside Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, but he isn't concerned about the competition for places, adding: "It's not a problem at all - I think it is only good for the team.

"I think every player has to prove himself and players have different qualities so we can be used in each game, that it is good for the team and will help us win in games."

