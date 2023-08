Alex Howell, BBC Sport

West Ham United, Bournemouth and Rangers are all interested in Peterborough centre back Ronnie Edwards.

The 20-year-old played for England at the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina and was part of the England Under-19 squad that won the European Championship in 2022.

Edwards has been the subject of Premier league interest before and made 44 appearances last season for Peterborough in League One.