T﻿ransfer news: Bayern ready to break club record for Kane

Bayern Munich are prepared to break the club-record 80m euros (£68m) fee they paid for defender Lucas Hernandez to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham. (Sky Sports)

Spurs could use the money raised by the striker's sale to bring in Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26, and 28-year-old France defender Clement Lenglet from Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Tottenham are also eyeing Nottingham Forest's £50m-rated Wales forward Brennan Johnson if Kane leaves. (Mail)

