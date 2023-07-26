Pep Guardiola says he was "satisfied" with Manchester City's workout against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in Tokyo.

After James McAtee gave City the lead, they were pegged back late on by Mathys Tel's goal, before Aymeric Laporte won it with four minutes remaining.

"It was a good test," Guardiola told the club website, external. "Two good teams and we know each other quite well. The result is not important and I am satisfied by the performance.

"No injuries, minutes in the legs and now we are leaving for Korea and our last game before Manchester."

With the Community Shield against Arsenal less than two weeks away, Guardiola feels City are progressing well.

"The group is ready," he added. "We are not far away, but are not in our best conditions.

"We will play the Community Shield without being in top form - this is normal.

"I am happy to play it because it means we won the Premier League. We lost it last year so hopefully we can win it."