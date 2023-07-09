'Bid rejected for Celtic-linked Rieder'

Borussia Monchengladbach have had an £8.5m offer rejected for Celtic target Fabian Rieder as Young Boys say bidding must start at around £13m for the 21-year-old Switzerland midfielder, who has said he would prefer a move to Germany's Bundesliga but is open to England's Premier League. (Blik)

Gangwon captain Han Kook-young has revealed he told Yang Hyun-Jun that he needs to up his game and leave on a high if he is to clinch a move to Celtic after Friday's 1-1 draw against Gwangwu did nothing to ease their relegation worries. The 21-year-old's protracted move to Celtic appeared to move a step closer this week with his club bringing in Brazilian striker Vitor Gabriel from Flamengo. (Sunday Mail), external

Out-of-favour Celtic striker Albian Ajeti's hopes of turning his loan move to Sturm Graz into a permanent transfer have been ended by the Austrian club's signing of Szymon Wlodarczyk, according to Kleine Zeitung. Meanwhile, Portuguese outlet JN claims that midfielder Ismaila Soro's potential Celtic Park exit route to Arouca is now off the table after former Celtic man Eboue Kouassi was signed from Genk. (Sunday Mail), external

Former Celtic defender Kieran Tierney is Newcastle United's top left-back target following Antonee Robinson's decision to sign a new five-year contract with Fulham and the 26-year-old Scotland international is poised to hold talks with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta this week to finalise whether or not he will stay at the Emirates. (Football Insider), external

