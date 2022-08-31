Wolves need a win to back up good summer

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves are doing a lot of things right this summer.

They acted quickly to move skipper Conor Coady on when manager Bruno Lage decided his new defensive formation did not include the popular central defender.

They have kept the likes of Ruben Neves and Pedro Neto, when they were targeted by rival clubs and, while it took a bit of time, they have spent big money to strengthen Lage's squad.

However, now Lage has got the players he wants, Wolves must turn decent performances into results.

They have not won in the Premier League since 2 April.

Owners Fosun have spent money.

It is time for Lage to deliver.