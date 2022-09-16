Erling Haaland has been named Premier League Player of the Month for August.

The Norway forward secured the award after a remarkable start to life in the Premier League, helping City make an unbeaten start to their domestic campaign with wins against West Ham United, AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and a draw away at Newcastle United.

Haaland scored nine goals throughout the month of August, including a brace on his Premier League debut at West Ham United and a solitary strike at Newcastle.

The forward then netted back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, breaking the Premier League record for most goals scored in a player’s first five games in the competition.

The 22-year-old saw off competition from Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Nick Pope, Wilfried Zaha, Rodrigo and Pascal Gross to claim his first individual Premier League accolade.

Haaland said: "I am delighted to win this award for the first time – it was an incredible start of the season for the team and I am grateful to everyone who voted.

"We all wanted to hit the ground running this season, so winning four games out of five was a great start for us in what is the most challenging competition in the world. I am happy to have played my part by scoring goals."