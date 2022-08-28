Davidson 'pretty furious' at Hearts' winner

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was left "pretty furious" with Heart of Midlothian's winning goal in Sunday's thrilling 3-2 Scottish Premiership defeat at Tynecastle.

"Definitely frustration in how we lost the third goal," he tells BBC Scotland. "We fought really hard.

"First half, we didn't play particularly well but gave a great response after the break."

The winning goal was converted by Lawrence Shankland after centre-half Liam Gordon conceded a penalty challenging Barrie McKay.

"We were slightly on top and had a free-kick two minutes before it and we play the ball long then they pick up seconds and counter," Davidson says.

"We do a long throw, Craig Gordon catches it and they basically go 3-2 up from it. It's basic and we have to do better. It's hard to take and costly."