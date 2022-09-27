Everton Under-21s midfielder Jenson Metcalfe has signed a new four-year contract keeping him at the club until 2026.

The 18-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury earlier this year and is currently rehabilitating.

"The club means everything to me. It really is a dream to sign this contract and play here, and is a reward for me and my family for all our hard work," Metcalfe told the club website.

"It’s very important for me to have that faith from the club. I’ve not had the year I wanted to because of the injury, but this has given me joy."