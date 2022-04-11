Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

You can be happy with a point from Sunday's draw but only in the context that it keeps Manchester City top of the Premier League table.

As for anything else, I think you have to be disappointed. Looking back at the highlights of the game there were so many great chances for Manchester City - not just to win it but to not even allow Liverpool back into the game at 2-1, for example.

Even at 2-2, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez - all with big opportunities. Jack Grealish didn’t make the right call at one point, choosing not to pass and release Kevin de Bruyne. It almost appeared people wanted the glory, in a team that is so used to sharing the goals and being unselfish.

The analysis of the match could take it to the finest inch, and many will do that. But above all what a spectacle it was, it lived up to the hype, it gave us everything a football match should. And we get to do it all again this weekend at Wembley.