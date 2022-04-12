Jordan Pickford: When you lose seven of the nine games you are in charge of, you're entitled to be concerned. Frank Lampard would have been a nervous wreck against Manchester United but he somehow kept it together - and so did Jordan Pickford.

It was unfortunate for Marcus Rashford that Pickford was in such good form. On any other occasion the United striker might have scored two goals, had it not been for two outstanding saves from the Everton keeper.

The stop from Rashford's bullet header was without doubt the save of the match.

