Man City v Liverpool: What the form shows

Manchester City have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League home games against Liverpool (W7 D4), going down 4-1 in Jurgen Klopp’s first visit to Etihad Stadium in the competition in November 2015.

Liverpool are winless in four Premier League games against City (D2 L2) – only once in the competition have they had a longer run without a win against them (5 between November 2011 and December 2013).

City’s Phil Foden has scored in each of his past three Premier League games against Liverpool, and could become just the second player to score in four straight appearances against the Reds in the competition after Jamie Vardy (5 between 2016 and 2017).