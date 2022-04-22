Adam Forshaw has suffered a fractured knee cap in training and will be out for six weeks, ruling him out for the rest of the season. "It should be a relatively straightforward recovery," said Marsch. "So by the summer he should be ready to go."

Patrick Bamford is due to train on grass next week, while Tyler Roberts is also close to a return.

Kalvin Phillips is in "good shape", said Marsch. "He's been great in training. He's fully fit, he's fully ready."

Marsch said he did not intend to cause offence with his comments about players being "over-trained" during former boss Marcelo Bielsa's tenure. "It was a bit careless and I can see why it was interpreted that way."

Despite three wins and a draw in their past four games, Leeds are still hovering close to the relegation zone. "I said after the Watford game that by the time we played Crystal Palace, the table would look a lot different and tighter - and it does," said Marsch. He adds his side just need to look after themselves now.

Marsch on going up against Palace boss Patrick Vieira in the MSL: "When he came to New York City FC, I had to hate him, but he's not an easy guy to hate because he's a very good coach."