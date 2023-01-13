Sutton's predictions: Nottingham Forest v Leicester

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

There were serious questions being asked about Steve Cooper's future as Nottingham Forest boss when his side got taken apart by Leicester at the start of October, but they have been much improved of late.

Cooper paid the price for making a load of changes in the FA Cup at the weekend but that was justified by seeing them reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals a few days later.

Forest are playing with real focus at the moment, while Leicester have not really started firing since the break for the World Cup. I'm going with another win for Cooper.

Gaz's prediction: 2-0

Leicester's form will pick up a bit at some point, but I am backing Forest here, I'd like to see them stay up.

