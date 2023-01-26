Jesse Marsch hopes bringing in Chris Armas as his assistant can help Leeds replicate the success they had together in MLS.

Former USA international Armas was Marsch's assistant from 2015-2018 at New York Red Bulls, before becoming head coach after Marsch departed for RB Leipzig.

After spending last season alongside Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United, Armas arrives at Elland Road as assistant head coach - to the delight of Marsch.

He said: "Maybe it'll take the Ted Lasso moniker away from me.

"We know each other. He was my captain at Chicago Fire and my partner in midfield. We helped that club be successful. What we built in New York was also special. I was excited for him to get the experience at Manchester United.

"Once everything came about in the summer I thought it would have been the perfect fit but now is the right time.

"He knows the tactics, he is very good in relationships too and understanding people and being a good listener.

"We tried to bring him here in the summer but he had personal reasons. I know him very well, we played together for eight years, the respect I have for him is high and as a human being he's one of the best I have met.

"He understands the league, the football we're trying to play. It's a good fit."