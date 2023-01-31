Arsenal are exploring a move for Jorginho with the 31-year-old Italy midfielder out of contract at Chelsea in the summer. (Football London), external

The Gunners are also considering a late bid for Leicester City's 25-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is also out of contract at the end of this season. (90min), external

Meanwhile, there are still details to be sorted out before Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares can complete his move to Fulham. (Evening Standard), external

