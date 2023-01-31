Transfer news: Gunners looking into Jorginho move

Gossip graphic

Arsenal are exploring a move for Jorginho with the 31-year-old Italy midfielder out of contract at Chelsea in the summer. (Football London)

The Gunners are also considering a late bid for Leicester City's 25-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is also out of contract at the end of this season. (90min)

Meanwhile, there are still details to be sorted out before Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares can complete his move to Fulham. (Evening Standard)

